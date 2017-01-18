Recently released numbers suggest baby boomer parents and grandparents feel financially strained by helping younger generations.

The TD survey showed 62 per cent of baby boomers said housing kids who return home is preventing them from saving for retirement.

It comes at a time when an increase in job numbers coincides with a decrease in full-time positions.

In December 2016, Manitoba added 5,000 new full-time positions, but the jobless rate increased to 6.3 per cent.

It’s a worry for students gearing up to finish post-secondary school.

“It's kind of scary to think just because you have a degree doesn't mean you'll get a job, when 20 years ago it was probably more of you go to university, you have a degree, you'll for sure get a job,” said University of Winnipeg student Garett Turbett.

Career coach, Kristina Lonstrup, who works at the Osborne Village Resource Centre, said that can be remedied by applying your skillset to another field.

“Especially for a recent university grad, (an option) is to take their post-secondary studies and then flip it into a skill demonstration so that we're able to market those skills and strengths,” Lonstrup said.

In total, 58 per cent of boomers surveyed said they're feeling stressed financially by helping others.