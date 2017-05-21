

CTV Winnipeg





Both drivers are dead after a head-on collision on Highway 3 near Sperling, Manitoba on Monday night.

RCMP said the driver of one of the vehicles was pronounced dead on the scene.

The man driving the other vehicle that was taken to hospital has since passed away from his injuries.

Three other people suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash that happened just after 7 p.m.

An RCMP Forensic Collision Reconstructionist and the Criminal Collision Investigative Team were on scene to investigate.

Highway 3 between Brunkild to Sperling was closed and traffic was being rerouted.

It has since be re-opened.