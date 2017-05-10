Featured
Bowman accuses opposition councillors of political agenda in transit safety motion
Mayor Brian Bowman accused the six opposition city councillors of being political and not working collaboratively.
Published Wednesday, May 10, 2017 10:20AM CST
Mayor Brian Bowman is disappointed by the actions of six opposition city councillors on the transit safety issue.
On Tuesday, the councillors called for a dedicated transit police force and other safety measures on board Winnipeg Transit buses. They also accused the city of dragging its feet on a transit safety report set to be completed this month.
They've tabled a motion for council in two weeks.
However, Bowman accused the councillors of being political and not working together. He said the first he heard of the motion was through the media.
"It's disappointing, of course, that you know the councillors took a more political approach rather than a collaborative approach,” Bowman said.
The report on safety was initiated following the murder of Winnipeg Transit driver Irvine Fraser in February.
