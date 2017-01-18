It appears Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman is not open to the idea of safe injection sites in Winnipeg.

Bowman suggested there are other measures needed in the battle against the opioid crisis.

The mayor said he recently met with families impacted by the drugs, and they told him more long-term treatment options are required.

Meanwhile, a new Mainstreet/Postmedia poll found 46 per cent of people surveyed approve of safe injection sites. Support was higher among those under 35 years old.

Bowman is heading to Ottawa on Friday to meet with big city mayors. He said fentanyl is on the agenda.