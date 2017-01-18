Featured
Bowman hints at opposition to safe injection sites in opioid crisis
Bowman suggested there are other measures needed in the battle against the opioid crisis, like long-term treatment. (File Image)
Published Wednesday, January 18, 2017 10:18AM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, January 18, 2017 11:38AM CST
It appears Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman is not open to the idea of safe injection sites in Winnipeg.
Bowman suggested there are other measures needed in the battle against the opioid crisis.
The mayor said he recently met with families impacted by the drugs, and they told him more long-term treatment options are required.
Meanwhile, a new Mainstreet/Postmedia poll found 46 per cent of people surveyed approve of safe injection sites. Support was higher among those under 35 years old.
Bowman is heading to Ottawa on Friday to meet with big city mayors. He said fentanyl is on the agenda.
