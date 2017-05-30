Mayor Brian Bowman favours an outside study to see if the police helicopter should stay in the air.

On Monday, the Winnipeg Police Service announced it plans to do an external or internal review of Air1.

This after an annual report showed calls for service were down but operational costs were increasing.

Mayor Brian Bowman was asked his opinion on Tuesday.

"I've absolutely seen the benefits of it, I've seen the technology that it employs. Ultimately is it the best return on investment for the monies that are made available to the Winnipeg Police Service, that's a question that I think would be answered through an independent review,” said Bowman.

The Pallister government cancelled plans to do a review of the chopper promised by the previous NDP administration.