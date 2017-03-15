Mayor Brian Bowman wants to continue the reconciliation process between Indigenous and non-Indigenous people.

Bowman introduced a motion Wednesday morning to create a Winnipeg Indigenous Accord.

The move would see the city partner with businesses and non-profit groups who would come up with ways to further reconciliation efforts. An annual report would reveal the organizations goals and successes.

The mayor also tabled another motion to review the sole sourcing of contracts to see how other cities operate.