Featured
Brad Gushue beats Mike McEwen to improve to 3-0 at Champions Cup
Brad Gushue remained undefeated at the Champions Cup curling competition with a 5-4 win over Winnipeg's Mike McEwen (pictured) in Thursday's evening draw. (File image)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, April 28, 2017 3:57AM CST
CALGARY -- Brad Gushue remained undefeated at the Champions Cup curling competition with a 5-4 win over Winnipeg's Mike McEwen in Thursday's evening draw.
Gushue (3-0), the only men's skip without a loss through nine draws, broke a scoreless tie with three in the fourth end. McEwen (2-1) scored a deuce in the fifth, but the St. John's N.L., native added two of his own in the sixth to force his opponent to play catch up the rest of the way.
Switzerland's Peter De Cruz downed Brad Jacobs of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., 6-5 while Saskatoon's Steve Laycock beat Japan's Yusuke Morozumi 8-6 in the other night draws.
Gushue sits first in Pool B, De Cruz and Jacobs share the lead in Pool C at 2-1, while Calgary's Kevin Koe (2-1) sits atop Pool A.
On the women's side, Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni toppled Sweden's Anna Hasselborg 8-1 to run her record to 3-0. And Edmonton's Val Sweeting edged Casey Scheidegger of Lethbridge, Alta., 6-5.
Tirinzoni sits atop Pool C, Sweeting (3-1) leads Pool A while Switzerland's Alina Paetz (3-0) is in first in Pool B.
The playoffs at the Grand Slam event begin Saturday and the finals are scheduled for Sunday.
MOST WATCHED
More news from Winnipeg
- Niverville workshop destroyed by fire
- Brad Gushue beats Mike McEwen to improve to 3-0 at Champions Cup
- Group representing snow removal contractors renews call for changes to curb policy
- Winnipeg police ask for helping in finding missing 33-year-old man
- Man charged after firearm was discharged in Sherburn Street home