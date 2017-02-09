

Katherine Dow, CTV Winnipeg





Health Canada has recalled thousands of light bulbs that were sold in Canada because they can possibly shock users or catch fire.

The recall involves Value Power Night Light Bulbs that were sold in a four pack. They are frosted white with UPC 056348051440 and item number VP01335.

The packaging has an unauthorized CSA marking, Health Canada said. The bulbs may also have an exposed filament at the bottom, which can possibly shock users or cause a fire hazard.

About 6,000 units were sold in Canada between September 2013 and December 2016, the agency said.

There have not been any reports of incidents or injuries in Canada as of the end of January.

Anyone who bought the product should immediately stop using it, and return it to where it was purchased for a full refund.