Brandon delivery truck driver stabbed, suspect arrested: police
CTV Winnipeg
Published Tuesday, June 20, 2017 8:55AM CST
Last Updated Tuesday, June 20, 2017 9:09AM CST
A 25-year old man has been arrested in Brandon after a food delivery truck driver was stabbed Monday afternoon, Brandon police said.
Police said it happened around 2:30 p.m. when they received a report of a man being attacked in an alleyway in the 500 block of 11th Street.
The man had a stab wound on his arm, police said.
Police said the man was delivering food when he was approached by a man and a woman. The man demanded cash and the vehicle, and during a struggle, the male suspect stabbed the driver in the arm, according to police.
The male suspect was located in the area shortly after. Police said the man had two knives and a small amount of methamphetamine in his possession.
The man was arrested and is scheduled to appear in a Brandon court today.
The victim was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police said they are still looking into who the female suspect was.
