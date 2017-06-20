

CTV Winnipeg





A 25-year old man has been arrested in Brandon after a food delivery truck driver was stabbed Monday afternoon, Brandon police said.

Police said it happened around 2:30 p.m. when they received a report of a man being attacked in an alleyway in the 500 block of 11th Street.

The man had a stab wound on his arm, police said.

Police said the man was delivering food when he was approached by a man and a woman. The man demanded cash and the vehicle, and during a struggle, the male suspect stabbed the driver in the arm, according to police.

The male suspect was located in the area shortly after. Police said the man had two knives and a small amount of methamphetamine in his possession.

The man was arrested and is scheduled to appear in a Brandon court today.

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said they are still looking into who the female suspect was.