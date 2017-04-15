

CTV Winnipeg





A 70-year-old Brandon man was beaten and robbed of his vehicle.

Brandon police were called to the area of 34th Street and Victoria Avenue shortly after 12 a.m. Saturday after a passerby found the man beaten up. The suspect had also taken his wallet.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment. Police later found the man’s vehicle.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to call Brandon Police Service at 204-729-2345 or contact Crime Stoppers.