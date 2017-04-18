

A 19-year-old Brandon man is facing robbery and weapon charges after a string of violent robberies, two of which involved seniors.

Brandon police said the first incident happened April 12 at around 3:30 a.m. A 27-year-old man was walking on a bike path when he was approached by two men. Officers said the suspects forced the victim to go to an ATM and withdraw cash.

On April 14, police say three people forced their way into a home on McTavish Ave.

Police said two men in the home were assaulted, and robbed of a cell phone and money.

The next incident happened just after midnight on April 15.

Officers said a 70-year-old man was at a set of recycling bins when he was approached by a man who demanded cash and the senior’s vehicle.

Police said there was a struggle, and the victim was stabbed numerous times in the head and face area. The victim was taken to hospital and eventually transported by STARS to Winnipeg with serious injuries.

Police said the suspect drove off in the victim’s vehicle with his wallet.

On April 15, an 81-year-old man was cornered in his garage by three people. After a quick struggle, one suspect took the senior’s cash and keys.

Police K-9 members tracked one suspect to the Brandon Shoppers Mall, where he was arrested.

A 19-year-old Brandon man is facing a number of robbery and assault charges.