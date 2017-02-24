Brandon police said a 60-year-old man has been charged in connection with inappropriately touching female youths.

Police said they launched an investigation on Feb. 16. Officers said two victims were identified. The suspect allegedly exposed his genitals and made his victims touch him.

Officials said the suspect told the victims not to tell anyone.

Both victims were in the care of the suspect at the time, police said.

Officers didn’t say when these incidents occurred.

The 60-year-old man was charged Thursday with sexual exploitation, invitation to sexual touching, exposure to a person under 16 years of age and obstructing justice.

He is scheduled to appear in court in April.