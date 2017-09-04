A Brandon man who woke up to hear the cry of an abandoned 18-month-old baby said he’s been speculating about how it could’ve happened ever since.

Ryan Hicks told CTV News he assumed the baby was being cared for when he first heard it cry out around 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31, from his home through an open window. But when the tot continued to cry, he looked outside to see a stroller all alone on the sidewalk, with no one around.

“It was really shock, and disbelief, that I had found a child alone,” Hicks said, adding that he went outside, expecting a caregiver would soon appear.

“At worst, and it’s still not a good thing to do, but I thought maybe someone had left her there just to run into a house and get something,”he said.

Hicks said he comforted the child, who stopped crying.

“You could kind of see the worry in her eyes, ‘cuz we were strangers,” he said, but that she seemed content, and was being kept warm with a blanket and jacket.

Hicks went to ask some neighbours if they knew anything about the child. But with no information or parent coming forward, they decided to call police, who arrived quickly.

Police found two IDs in the stroller, and said Friday that the child had been placed in CFS custody. They also said the child’s mother had reported the girl missing on Thursday afternoon, and further investigation would determine if charges should be laid.

Hicks said he has many questions, including how long the child had been on the street before he noticed her.

“She could have been sleeping for hours before she woke up at 6:30,” he said.

He also said he hopes the child receives support going forward, as well as her mother.

“She’s obviously in a bad place if she could let this happen, so she needs help.”