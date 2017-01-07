

CTV Winnipeg





Police in Brandon arrested a woman for attacking her cab driver and trying to steal his car. It happened in Brandon's West End.

Police said the taxi driver called them because the passenger was drunk and causing trouble. Before police showed up, the passenger grabbed a pen and stabbed the driver on the side of his face.

The driver got out and the passenger took the wheel. She drove away but crashed into a snowbank.

A 19-year-old woman from Brandon was arrested.

The victim was rushed to hospital.