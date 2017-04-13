

CTV Winnipeg





RCMP are asking for the public’s help in finding a Brandon teenager.

Police said they got a report Sunday that Kaitlyn Emily Parker, 16, was seen by her guardian getting into an unknown vehicle on Highway 250.

Authorities have been able to communicate with Parker, but police are concerned for her safety and need to confirm her well-being in person.

Police said Parker is currently avoiding them.

She was last seen wearing a black hoodie with black leggings, and black and white Jordan runners.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Brandon RCMP at 204-726-7522 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.