A woman in Brandon was arrested Thursday night after police received a call she was intoxicated in the drive-thru of a fast food restaurant.

At approximately 11:15 p.m., Brandon police said they received a call from a fast food restaurant on Victoria Avenue in regards to a possible impaired driver.

Police said they conducted a traffic stop a short distance down the road when the intended vehicle struck the curb before coming to a stop.

Police said the driver appeared to be under the influence and she was taken to the police station for breath tests.

A 27-year-old woman from Portage la Prairie was arrested for impaired driving and for driver over 80 mg% after police said she blew well over the legal limit.

Police said the woman was released to appear in court later this month.