It’s a part of Lauren Kroeker-Lee’s daily grind.

For two and a half years, she’s owned and operated Fools & Horses Coffee shop downtown, almost as long as Mayor Brian Bowman has been in office. The small business owner is pleased with the direction Bowman is taking Winnipeg.

"I would say I like the trajectory he's going right now, I appreciate a mayor with some vision for what a city should be in the 21st century," said Kroeker-Lee.

She's not alone.

CTV News teamed up with Probe Research. Six hundred voters were asked to weigh in on Bowman's performance between Sept. 21 and Oct. 10. With a year out from the next election, Brian Bowman has a 59 per cent approval rating.

"Fifty nine percent is very good, I mean that is well over half inching towards you know the two-thirds area," said Mary Agnes Welch of Probe Research.

But that number is down 10 points from last summer. Mayor Bowman says he doesn't pay much attention to polling results, because he says popularity ratings will change over the course of a term.

"I have to work hard regardless of who may at any snapshot in time, whoever may be supporting or not supporting me, I have a job to work hard for everybody," said Bowman.

A key demographic that appears to support the mayor: women. Sixty three per cent compared to 55 per cent of men.

"He seems to tread lightly, I think he's been you know politically correct and careful around what he says," said Kroeker-Lee.

Bowman swept into office on a landslide, pledging he would clean up city hall, and make it more open and transparent. It appears a majority of voters agree he’s succeeding. Sixty three per cent say he’s running an honest government.

"Many Winnipeg firsts during this term, whether it's the integrity commissioner, the lobbyist registry, the open data initiative, open government initiative, even publishing my meeting schedule," said Bowman.

But some at city hall say they’re being kept in the dark. A group of councillors, outside the mayor's inner circle, including St. Norbert’s Janice Lukes, say they struggle to get enough information before voting on key issues. They blame city hall's leadership.

"It is beyond dysfunctional, the way we're expected to make decisions on multi-million dollar projects it's appalling," said Lukes.

Despite the political opposition, Probe Research says Bowman's current approval rating could scare off competition.

"Strong enough to make any challenger think twice about throwing their hat in the ring," said Welch.

Three years in, Bowman hasn't said if he's even running for re-election. But the mayor does stress he enjoys coming to work every day.

"I've got lots of energy left in me, I continue to be energized by this role," said Bowman.

