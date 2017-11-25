

CTV Winnipeg





An apartment fire early Saturday morning on Broadway sent one man to hospital and forced several others to evacuate.

A fire official said the blaze broke out around 2:30 a.m. at 301 Broadway.

In total, 30 people were evacuated and one man was sent to hospital in stable condition.

Everyone except for two tenants were able to return to their suites.

The official said there was heavy smoke damage to the main floor.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.