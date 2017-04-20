Featured
Broken hydrant floods Portage and Main
Southbound Main Street was closed at Portage Avenue due to a water main break. (Photo: Gary Robson/CTV Winnipeg)
Published Thursday, April 20, 2017 10:04AM CST
A broken hydrant flooded one of Winnipeg’s busiest intersections Thursday morning.
Southbound Main Street was closed at Portage Avenue due to a water main break.
The city is advising drivers to avoid the area.
