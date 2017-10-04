A councillor worries city officials are making favourable changes to the transportation study on reopening Portage and Main to pedestrians that's still under wraps.

Based on a complaint by Jeff Browaty to get the long awaited study released, Manitoba's Ombudsman says the city-suggested alterations could be made to the report.

"The city explained that members of the Technical Steering Committee and the project manager were in a position to accept, reject or make changes to the entire report (including background, factual or technical information)," writes the Ombudsman.

Browaty, an opponent of the project, says he has concerns about the integrity of the final version.

The councillor has been urging Mayor Brian Bowman to make the report, commissioned in 2016, public.

It is set to be released later this month.