Winnipeg City Councillor Jeff Browaty said he has asked Mayor Brian Bowman to remove him as chair of the Winnipeg Police Board following calls for his dismissal.

In a letter to Mayor Brian Bowman dated Feb. 6, board vice-chairman Barry Tuckett said the relationship between Coun. Browaty and its indigenous council was not conducive to a good working relationship.

The letter stated that while Browaty may have strong skills in various areas, he does not meet the needs of the indigenous community in Winnipeg.

Mayor Brian Bowman said Tuesday members of the Indigenous Advisory Council were willing to resign over the councillor’s attitude towards the community.

This comes after Browaty spoke out in December against a training initiative for city workers during a debate on adopting 94 recommendations of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

In Browaty’s statement, he apologized over any confusion these remarks may have caused.

“I meant no harm or offence to any individual or group. In these supposed days of openness and transparency, and continued new and growing taxes, I felt that if training is to be paid for by taxpayers, I wanted to fully know where said funds were coming from and how much it was going to cost,” he said in the statement.

“My framing of the issue was less than eloquent, and for that I apologize.”

The mayor accepted the councillor’s resignation Wednesday afternoon.

“My preference was to speak directly to Councillor Browaty in person upon his return about the concerns raised,” Bowman said in a statement. “In light of Councillor Browaty’s decision to resign, I will now turn my attention towards identifying a new chair of the Winnipeg Police Board.”

Browaty said the one point of contention in a meeting with the Indigenous Liaison Committee was its offence to his suggestion that members of any community who break the laws of the land should be held accountable.

“Clearly I am not as sophisticated as the mayor on indigenous issues, but I know right from wrong and that is why I serve. My commitment to take the city's residential school training stands, and I am committed to taking it in March,” the statement said.

-With files from the Canadian Press