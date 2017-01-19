Featured
Bruce Springsteen gives farewell concert for Obama staffers
Springsteen gave a private concert at the White House on Jan. 12, 2017, for longtime Obama staffers. (File Image: Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP Photo)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, January 19, 2017 1:40PM CST
WASHINGTON -- President Barack Obama's farewell gift to some of his longtime staffers was a private concert from "The Boss."
A senior White House official says Bruce Springsteen performed a roughly two-hour acoustic concert Jan. 12 for members of Obama's staff, mostly people who had served for all eight years of his presidency. There were no cameras present for the event.
The official wasn't authorized to discuss a private event and spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity.
Obama presented Springsteen with the Presidential Medal of Freedom at the White House in November.
Springsteen appeared on the campaign trail for Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in the fall.
