Bus fares could rise after province ends transit funding deal with Winnipeg
Published Friday, May 26, 2017 10:55AM CST
Last Updated Friday, May 26, 2017 12:44PM CST
A decision by the Pallister government could see funding cuts and bus fare increases in Winnipeg.
On Thursday, the province's budget implementation law ended a long-standing deal to fund transit operations on a 50-50 basis.
Instead, the city will get an annual amount of funding determined by the province.
City Public Works chair Marty Morantz says the move could impact bus fares and how transit is funded.
The budget bill also ended a deal to tie infrastructure money to a percentage point of the provincial sales tax.
Mayor Brian Bowman has said in the past he wants to ensure the province doesn't balance its books on the backs of Winnipeg taxpayers.
The province says Winnipeg is receiving the same amount of funding as the previous year.
The provincial government is facing an $840 million deficit.
