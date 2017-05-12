

CTV Winnipeg





A former head of the Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce, an indigenous advocate and television producer, and a champion of Winnipeg’s inner city are among 12 people slated to receive the Order of Manitoba.

The Order of Manitoba recognizes people who have contributed to the social, cultural or economic well-being of the province.

The recipients include David Angus, former president and CEO of the Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce. Angus played a key role in creating Winnipeg’s World Trade Centre, as well working on the Winnipeg Poverty Reduction Council.

Lisa Meeches, a respected television and film producer, was driving force behind the creation of the Manito Ahbee Festival.

Inner-city activist Sel Burrows has been involved in many causes and organizations over his lifetime. He is currently the chair of the Point Douglas Residents Committee and co-coordinator of Point Powerline, working to eliminate gangs and drugs, and improve housing in the neighbourhood.

Other recipients include:

- Marlene Bertrand, domestic violence advocate

- Doreen Brownstone, actor

- Philipp R. Ens, entrepreneur and philanthropist

- Anne Lindsay, environmental activist

- Rey Pagtakhan, medical researcher

- Phillip James Peebles, physicist

- Robert Picken, sports journalist

- Paul Robson, Winnipeg Football Club general manager

- Beverly Suek, women’s advocate

Lt.-Gov. Janice Filmon will present the honour during a ceremony at the Legislative Building on July 13.