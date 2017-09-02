Featured
Busy Friday for Winnipeg fire crews
CTV Winnipeg
Published Saturday, September 2, 2017 9:58AM CST
It was a hectic Friday for fire crews in Winnipeg.
A tweet from the United Firefighters of Winnipeg said that crews were called to nearly a dozen house, garage, and bin fires across the city.
The locations included Lennox Avenue, Alexander Avenue, Redwood Avenue, and Notre Dame Avenue.
CTV News will provide more details on the fires as they become available.