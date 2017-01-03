

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Police Service had a typically busy New Year’s Eve.

Police said they had over 300 calls for service between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. Officers said while it was a very busy evening, it’s not an unusual number of calls for this time of year.

Brandon police were also busy heading into 2017. They arrested six people for breach of peace as a result of alcohol fueled disturbances.

Police said another three people were detained under the Intoxicated Persons Detention Act.