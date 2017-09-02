

CTV Winnipeg





It was a hectic start to the long weekend for fire crews in Winnipeg.

A tweet from the United Firefighters of Winnipeg said that crews were called to nearly a dozen house, garage, and bin fires across the city on Friday and into Saturday morning.

A fire official said crews responded to a blaze at 973 Redwood Ave. around 1:15 a.m.

Then shortly before 4 a.m., crews responded to a fire on Notre Dame Avenue.

About a half hour after that, crews arrived at another fire on Lennox Avenue. An official said a dead dog was found on scene.

Finally, crews dealt with a fourth fire at 416 Alexander Ave. at roughly 6:35 a.m.

The cause of all four fires is still under investigation. Aside from the dog, no other injuries were reported, and there are no damage estimates yet, an official said.

There was no information on any of the other fires as of Saturday afternoon.