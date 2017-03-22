Featured
Butterbeer ice cream hitting shelves for Harry Potter fans
Yuengling's says the new butterbeer variety combines buttercream and butterscotch ice cream. (Source: Yuengling's Ice Cream Website)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, March 22, 2017 10:20AM CST
ORWIGSBURG, Pa. -- A Pennsylvania ice cream maker is courting Harry Potter fans with a new flavour based on Hogwarts' favourite drink, "butterbeer."
Yuengling's Ice Cream notes that J.K. Rowling once described butterbeer as tasting "a little bit like less sickly butterscotch." With that in mind, Yuengling's says the new butterbeer variety combines buttercream and butterscotch ice cream. Yuengling's says "the result is magical decadence that will transport you to another place and time."
President David Yuengling says the company hopes it made Rowling proud with the flavour.
Butterbeer may be a good fit for Yuengling's. The ice cream company began as an offshoot of the well-known Pennsylvania brewery during the prohibition years. It's now a separate company.
