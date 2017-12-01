A proposed city by-law would allow companies like Uber and Lyft to operate in Winnipeg.

The Vehicles for Hire by-law would also regulate the taxi industry. The city will assume responsibility for the industry in February 2018 when the provincially-regulated Taxicab Board will be dissolved.

The city by-law was made public Friday afternoon after councillors were briefed on the regulations in a closed door seminar.

In a press release the city said the draft by-law supports passenger and driver safety and increases accessibility options for passengers.

Personal transportation providers and taxi drivers will be required to undergo criminal background checks, child abuse registry checks, and have clean driving records.

Current taxi drivers would be grandfathered in "so that prior criminal or driving history that did not disqualify them previously under the Taxicab Act would not be considered under the new City regulatory system."

Taxis would be required to have a driver shield, in-car camera and strobe light but personal transportation providers would not be required to have those safety measures in place.

According to the by-law 120 new taxi licenses will be issued.

More licenses would be made if the city's population grows.

Current taxi license holders who are permitted to transfer their licenses will be allowed to do so for 20 years from the effective date of the bylaw.

Scott McFadyen of the Winnipeg Community Taxi Coalition said the group is disappointed there wasn't more consultation with the taxi industry.

He said the bylaw is being rushed.

"This happened spontaneously," said McFadyen.

The bylaw will be reviewed by Mayor Brian Bowman's Executive Policy Committee on Wednesday.

"This is for me about providing consumers with more choice and better and safer service," said Bowman.

The mayor said legislation requires the city to have a regulatory framework in place by March 1, 2018.

"The timeline is determined under provincial law and we're working within that timeframe."