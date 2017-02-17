A dramatic show of solidarity at Winnipeg City Hall, as bus drivers rallied following the murder of one of their own.

Drivers literally showed up by the busload Friday, as hundreds called for more safety measures on board.

They want structural changes to buses, including shields plus a dedicated unit of transit cops. Union leaders also want fare collection taken out of the hands of drivers, as they said two-thirds of disputes begin with fare issues.

The large crowd then walked to Portage and Main, held hands in a circle and chanted "one life too many."

Earlier this week , 58-year-old Irvine Fraser was stabbed to death by a passenger at a bus stop on the University of Manitoba campus.

Brian Kyle Thomas, 22, of Winnipeg has been charged with second degree murder in Fraser’s death.

Fraser's brother Dean spoke at the rally. He said Fraser's life was taken while doing what he loved.

A GoFundMe page raised $29,000 for his family.