

CTV Winnipeg





A man armed with a weapon causing a disturbance in the North End Saturday was restrained by bystanders before Winnipeg police arrived on scene.

Police said a call came in around 11:10 a.m. that a man was causing a disturbance at a business in the 800 block of Main Street shortly after being removed from a neighbouring business.

Investigators said bystanders were able to remove the weapon and restrain the man prior to police arrival. First aid was administered to the man by officers on scene after he experienced a medical emergency.

Members from Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service arrived and administered treatment before the man was taken to hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Police believe the man may have had contact with a number of people in the area prior to officers’ arrival. Investigators are asking anyone who may have been in contact with the suspect or been a witness to contact police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.