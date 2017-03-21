

CTV Winnipeg





CAA Manitoba wants to hear from members of the public about what they feel the worst roads in the province are.

The association launched its annual Worst Roads campaign Tuesday.

It’s calling on Manitobans to nominate roadways, with the option to specify infrastructure issues like traffic congestion, potholes or pedestrian safety.

This year's campaign is focused on how small residential roads have commonly been the last to be repaired, the association said.

“Many streets around Winnipeg suffer from the same sorry state, pockmarked by potholes and crumbling curbs," said CAA Manitoba President Mike Mager.

"If you asked any driver, they would tell you many of our other roads are still in unacceptable condition. That’s why CAA Manitoba runs this campaign every year: to get feedback from you to pass along to the government about where your concerns and priorities stand.”

Voting runs until midnight on April 17 on CAA Manitoba’s website, Facebook page and app. The association will announce its top 10 list at the end of the campaign, and pass on its findings to the government.