Normally there's a line-up of taxis outside James Richardson International Airport, but Wednesday morning they were harder to find.

"First time I see that it's really strange," said traveller Marc Grenier.

With little warning, the Winnipeg Airports Authority was informed cab service would be cut back, so the WAA provided a free shuttle and rentals.

"We want to have taxis here that are available for them, so that's the concern today that people aren't going to be able to get where they're going," said WAA spokesperson Tyler MacAfee.

Dozens of taxi owners and drivers were at Winnipeg City Hall raising concerns about ride sharing. They say Mayor Brian Bowman is not consulting them on Uber's potential arrival, a company the mayor has met with on at least one occasion.

"We've been trying for the past six months to get an appointment with him, he's never available, he's never made any time for us," said Duffy’s cab owner Jaspal Bedi.

The city is set to oversee the industry, which will now include ride sharing, if a provincial law passes this fall. The taxi industry is worried if Uber doesn't have to follow the same training and safety rules, it will undercut the cab business. Councillors Russ Wyatt and Ross Eadie want a working group established to help the city draft a fair bylaw.

"It's very important for the mayor to understand whatever regulations come into place they could ruin the lives of 400 small business owners and their families," said Eadie.

Mayor Bowman says he's open to a working group but says city officials working on regulations are already consulting members of the cab industry. Bowman also says he plans on meeting with some taxi drivers, who have told him they welcome Uber.

"There's going to be a uniqueness to a taxi cab model and a ride sharing model, the question for me is how can we get the best model for both," said Bowman.