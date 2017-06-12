Featured
Cadets assaulted in downtown Winnipeg
Police said the two officers were patrolling the area of Balmoral Street and Cumberland Avenue when they saw a man drinking alcohol. (File Image)
Published Monday, June 12, 2017 1:16PM CST
Winnipeg police said two cadets were threatened and assaulted by a drunk man over the weekend.
Police said the two officers were patrolling the area of Balmoral Street and Cumberland Avenue when they saw a man drinking alcohol.
They found out the man was drunk and tried to take him into custody. The cadets were then threatened and assaulted.
Police officers then came to take the man into custody, when he continued to be combative. A knife was found in his waistband, officers said.
Uhanis Oliver Lotio, 37, is facing a number of charges, including assaulting a peace officer.
