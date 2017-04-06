

CTV Winnipeg





Cadets in Winnipeg are preparing for a parade this Sunday afternoon to mark the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge.

The parade will begin at Vimy Ridge Park at the corner of Portage Avenue and Home Street at 12:30 p.m.

Cadets will then march down Portage Avenue, turning south on Memorial Boulevard.

They will stop at the cenotaph at the intersection of Memorial Boulevard and York Avenue.

"The cadets aspire to emulate those characteristics that took these soldiers up and over, you know. Those aspects of service before self, leadership, those kind of things, and fitness, of course too. You’ve gotta be pretty fit to go running through that mud," said Paddy Douglass, president of the Army Cadet League Of Canada, Manitoba Branch.

Cadets also plan to visit the historic site of the battle in France next month.

"It's really a lot of history there, so it’s really exciting to be able to see it there and see what happened and everything. It’s much easier to see it in person than to just read about it in class."

The cadets have been doing various community fundraisers to help fund the trip.

They leave for the nine-day trip on May 15.

Also marking the 100th anniversary of the battle, the Manitoba Legislative Building has become a Vimy Ridge memorial.

A picture of a poppy is being projected on the building.