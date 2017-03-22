Political barbs were thrown around the table Wednesday as Winnipeg city councillors debated the current governance system.

Council voted to see how much a review of the current model could cost, by sending the request to the 2018 budget process.

The move drew outrage from councillors calling for the study, accusing Mayor Brian Bowman and his inner-circle of delaying the review by not acting now.

Coun. Janice Lukes (South Winnipeg) said city hall is the most dysfunctional place she's ever experienced.

However, Coun. Jenny Gerbasi (Fort Rouge- East Fort Garry) defended the mayor, saying it's the personalities, not the model, that are the problem. She pointed to what she calls recent successes like Bus Rapid Transit, reconciliation efforts and growth fees.

For years, some councillors outside of the mayor's Executive Policy Committee have complained they're left out of key decisions.