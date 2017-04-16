

One year after Azraya Kokopenace was found dead after disappearing from a Kenora, Ont. hospital, her family is still demanding answers.

The family of the Kenora teen will hold a vigil and press conference Monday to call for a full coroner’s inquest into the circumstances surrounding her death.

The 14-year-old from Grassy Narrows First Nation left Lake of the Woods District Hospital in Kenora on April 15, 2016 and entering a wooded area across from the hospital. Earlier that day, she had been picked up by provincial police, who left her at the hospital.

Her body was found on April 17 by members of the Bear Clan Patrol, who were helping with the search.

Kokopenace was in the custody of the child welfare system in Kenora at the time of her death.

In a press release, vigil organizers said the coroner has not declared a cause of death, which has created “uncertainty, suspicion, and unease” which is contributing to “ongoing youth crises in the community.”

A vigil is planned for 4 p.m. Monday at Knox United Church in Kenora. Kokopenace’s father and brother are expected to attend, along with Kenora Member of Provincial Parliament Sarah Campbell.