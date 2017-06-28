

CTV Winnipeg





The Canadian Museum for Human Rights will be lit red this week for the Canada Day 150 celebrations.

The museum’s Israel Asper Tower of Hope is one of 80 structures across the country that will be glowing red, to mark 150 years since Confederation.

Visitors to the CMHR on July 1 can choose from a full day of programming for both children and adults.

The Winnipeg Philharmonic Choir will offer a free performance on the outdoor amphitheatre at 11 a.m.

People of all ages are invited to add their face to a photo and video mosaic of Canada displayed on a giant interactive projection.

There will be family programming starting at 10 a.m. in the Canadians Journeys gallery, as well as the Indigenous Perspectives gallery.

The CMHR will be open until 7 p.m. on July 1, and is offering $5 admission for visitors who dress in red and white, sing the national anthem, or display their Canadian pride in some way.

Admission for children seven and under is free.

You can find more info on the Canadian Museum for Human Right’s website.