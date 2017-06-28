Featured
Canada Day weekend: what's open and what's closed
What's open and closed on Canada Day weekend. (File Image)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Wednesday, June 28, 2017 1:06PM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, June 28, 2017 1:49PM CST
Here’s a look at what’s open and closed for the Canada Day long weekend.
LIQUOR MARTS
Most Winnipeg and Brandon Liquor Mart stores will extend hours on Thursday, staying open until 11 p.m. However, Cityplace Liquor Mart will close at 7 p.m., the Main and Pritchard store will close at 9 p.m., and the Hargrave and Ellice location will close at 10 p.m., as will the Tyndall Market Liquor Mart.
Winnipeg and Brandon Liquor Marts will be open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Canada Day. All Liquor Mart Express stores, as well as the Cityplace location will be closed.
Hours will vary at Liquor Marts in rural locations, with some stores extending hours over the long weekend.
Regular hours resume at all Liquor Marts on Sunday.
SHOPPING MALLS
CF Polo Park
Saturday, July 1 - closed
Sunday, July 2 – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Monday, July 3 – 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Kildonan Place
Saturday, July 1 – closed
Sunday, July 2 – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Monday, July 3 – 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
St. Vital Centre
Saturday, July 1 – closed
Sunday, July 2 – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Monday, July 3 – 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Grant Park Shopping Centre
Saturday, July 1 – closed
Sunday, July 2 – 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Monday, July 3 – 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Portage Place Shopping Centre
Saturday, July 1 – closed
Sunday, July 2 – 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Monday, July 3 – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
WADING POOLS
14 of the city's wading pools will open July 1, weather permitting.
The wading pools set to open are:
Bronx Park
Central Park
Cordova Park
Dakota Park
Ducharme Park
Keenleyside Park
Machray Park
McKittrick Park
Pritchard Playground
Shaughnessy Park
Sturgeon Heights Community Centre
Vimy Ridge Memorial Park
West Kildonan Memorial Community Centre
Westdale Community Centre