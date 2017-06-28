Here’s a look at what’s open and closed for the Canada Day long weekend.

LIQUOR MARTS

Most Winnipeg and Brandon Liquor Mart stores will extend hours on Thursday, staying open until 11 p.m.  However, Cityplace Liquor Mart will close at 7 p.m., the Main and Pritchard store will close at 9 p.m., and the Hargrave and Ellice location will close at 10 p.m., as will the Tyndall Market Liquor Mart.

Winnipeg and Brandon Liquor Marts will be open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Canada Day. All Liquor Mart Express stores, as well as the Cityplace location will be closed.

Hours will vary at Liquor Marts in rural locations, with some stores extending hours over the long weekend.

Regular hours resume at all Liquor Marts on Sunday. 

SHOPPING MALLS

CF Polo Park

Saturday, July 1 - closed

Sunday, July 2 – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Monday, July 3 – 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Kildonan Place

Saturday, July 1 – closed

Sunday, July 2 – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Monday, July 3 – 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

St. Vital Centre

Saturday, July 1 – closed

Sunday, July 2 – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Monday, July 3 – 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Grant Park Shopping Centre

Saturday, July 1 – closed

Sunday, July 2 – 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday, July 3 – 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Portage Place Shopping Centre

Saturday, July 1 –  closed

Sunday, July 2 – 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday, July 3 – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

WADING POOLS 

14 of the city's wading pools will open July 1, weather permitting. 

The wading pools set to open are: 

Bronx Park
Central Park
Cordova Park
Dakota Park
Ducharme Park
Keenleyside Park
Machray Park
McKittrick Park
Pritchard Playground
Shaughnessy Park
Sturgeon Heights Community Centre
Vimy Ridge Memorial Park
West Kildonan Memorial Community Centre
Westdale Community Centre