Here’s a look at what’s open and closed for the Canada Day long weekend.

LIQUOR MARTS

Most Winnipeg and Brandon Liquor Mart stores will extend hours on Thursday, staying open until 11 p.m. However, Cityplace Liquor Mart will close at 7 p.m., the Main and Pritchard store will close at 9 p.m., and the Hargrave and Ellice location will close at 10 p.m., as will the Tyndall Market Liquor Mart.

Winnipeg and Brandon Liquor Marts will be open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Canada Day. All Liquor Mart Express stores, as well as the Cityplace location will be closed.

Hours will vary at Liquor Marts in rural locations, with some stores extending hours over the long weekend.

Regular hours resume at all Liquor Marts on Sunday.

SHOPPING MALLS

CF Polo Park

Saturday, July 1 - closed

Sunday, July 2 – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Monday, July 3 – 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Kildonan Place

Saturday, July 1 – closed

Sunday, July 2 – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Monday, July 3 – 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

St. Vital Centre

Saturday, July 1 – closed

Sunday, July 2 – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Monday, July 3 – 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Grant Park Shopping Centre

Saturday, July 1 – closed

Sunday, July 2 – 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday, July 3 – 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Portage Place Shopping Centre

Saturday, July 1 – closed

Sunday, July 2 – 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday, July 3 – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

WADING POOLS

14 of the city's wading pools will open July 1, weather permitting.

The wading pools set to open are:

Bronx Park

Central Park

Cordova Park

Dakota Park

Ducharme Park

Keenleyside Park

Machray Park

McKittrick Park

Pritchard Playground

Shaughnessy Park

Sturgeon Heights Community Centre

Vimy Ridge Memorial Park

West Kildonan Memorial Community Centre

Westdale Community Centre