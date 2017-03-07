

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - Canada kicked off 2017 with a third-straight monthly trade surplus that saw exports reach a record high.

Statistics Canada says the country's merchandise trade balance with the world widened to $807 million in January.

The agency says exports increased 0.5 per cent to hit a record $46.5 billion in January.

Canada's exports to the United States rose 2.3 per cent, while imports from its neighbour rose 0.3 per cent.

The country's trade surplus with the U.S. grew from $3.8 billion in December to $4.5 billion in January.

The agency says Canada's overall imports decreased in January by 0.3 per cent.

The decline was due to a drop in imports of metal and non-metallic mineral products, industrial machinery, equipment and parts, but was offset in part by an increase in imports of motor vehicles and parts.