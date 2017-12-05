Canada Post is in a Winnipeg court fighting to see if it's owed money over the construction of its mail processing plant near the airport.

The crown corporation wants the RCMP and prosecutors to hand over two red binders seized by the Mounties as part of its raid of Caspian Construction three years ago. The binders were discovered as part of the probe into the Winnipeg Police Headquarters project. Canada Post is also asking for eight bankers boxes taken from a warehouse.

RCMP court documents say the binders contained inflated invoices related to the mail plant.

EARLIER: Canada Post seeking possible money owed over mail plant construction

Caspian Construction opposing Canada Post court claim for information

Lawyers for Canada Post argue the crown corporation have a right to obtain the information to assist with potential future legal action.

But lawyers for Manitoba's attorney general told court the Crown is concerned the disclosure of evidence could jeopardize the current criminal investigation and any future trials.

Caspian Construction is also opposing the release of the documents.

None of the allegations has been tested in court.