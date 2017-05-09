

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - The latest Canada Post stamp commemorating Canada's 150th birthday pays tribute to the fact that same-sex couples have the right to get married in this country.

The agency unveiled the stamp in Toronto on Tuesday at a local centre that serves as a hub for the city's LGBTQ community.

The maple-leaf-shaped stamp shows an image of a rainbow flag and the words "marriage equality" in both French and English.

Canada Post is issuing 10 special stamps to honour key moments in Canada's 150-year history.

It says the day in 2005 when same-sex marriage became legal across the country is one of the milestones that have shaped Canada.

The stamp, along with the other nine commemorating moments such as Expo67 and the creation of the Canadarm, will be available on June 1.