The Canadian government sent a cargo plane loaded with humanitarian supplies to Texas on Sunday as part of a relief effort following the damage caused by hurricane Harvey.

The plane, filled with supplies including baby formula, blankets and cribs, departed the Canadian Forces base in Trenton, Ont., for the Lackland Airforce base near San Antonio.

In a statement, Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan said that Canada and the U.S. are there for each other in times of crisis, "like all good neighbours."

The Ontario and Quebec governments are also chipping into to help with relief aid.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with U.S. President Donald Trump Thursday about the floods and relief efforts, and the American embassy in Ottawa expressed gratitude for Canada's offer of support.

Hurricane Harvey forced about 750,000 people out of their homes, and over one million others are under a voluntary evacuation order along the Gulf Coast.