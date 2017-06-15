

CTV Winnipeg





The Canadian Coast Guard’s presence on the shores of Lake Winnipeg and Lake of the Woods will remain.

The union representing coast guard crews and search and rescue specialists announced Thursday a reversal of the government closure.

Earlier this month, the Union of Canadian Transportation Employees said the coast guard was eliminating marine services on inland waterways. The union said that meant the closure of stations in Gimli, Selkirk and Manitoba.

Union president Christine Collins said Thursday she's grateful Canadian Coast Guard Minister Dominic LeBlanc saw the light, adding communities and mariners can breathe a sigh of relief at not losing these valuable services.

Selkirk-Interlake-Eastman MP James Bezan called the reversal a huge victory for the people of Ontario and Manitoba.

“It is absolutely essential that Canada’s inland waters remain safe and secure under the protection of the Canadian Coast Guard,” Bezan said in a news release.