

CTV Winnipeg





The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is recalling a popular breaded chicken product over fears of food poisoning.

Certain packages of Maple Leaf brand breaded chicken strips may contain the Staphylococcus bacteria strain.

There have been some cases of illness reported.

If you come across a recalled product, the CFIA recommends throwing it out, or returning it to the store where they were purchased.

The CFIA reports that food contaminated with Staphylococcus toxin may not look or smell spoiled, and the bacteria is not easily destroyed by normal cooking temperatures.

More information about the recall can be found here.