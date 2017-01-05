Featured
Canadian Grain Commission says producers could benefit from surplus
The Western Canadian Wheat Growers Association says the surplus is unnecessary and has called on the commission to lower rates and give producers refunds. (File Photo)
The Canadian Press
WINNIPEG - The Canadian Grain Commission says farmers could benefit from a big surplus the agency has accumulated.
Remi Gosselin, a spokesman for the commission, says the federal agency had a $95 million surplus as of March 31, 2016.
He says that figure is expected to be higher when the latest figures are compiled this spring.
Gosselin says the commission plans to consult with producers and grain handling companies on a new fee schedule that could include lower rates.
He says the agency would also consider rebates and other options including spending more on grain research.
