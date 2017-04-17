Featured
Canadian Museum for Human Rights celebrates Charter of Rights
To mark the occasion the museum in giving out free copies of the charter in English, French, Ojibway, Oji-Cree, Central Cree, Inuktitut, Mi'kmaq or one of 24 other languages. (File Image)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, April 17, 2017 10:11AM CST
WINNIPEG - The Canadian Museum for Human Rights in Winnipeg is celebrating the anniversary of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.
The museum says a survey suggests most people consider the charter to be a more important symbol of national identity than the maple leaf flag, the RCMP, the beaver or even hockey.
The charter was signed into law on April 17 35 years ago.
To mark the occasion the museum in giving out free copies of the charter in English, French, Ojibway, Oji-Cree, Central Cree, Inuktitut, Mi'kmaq or one of 24 other languages.
The museum says it is also encouraging people to take creative picture of themselves with their copy of the charter and to post them on social media.
The celebration also includes a blog post on how Canadian law has been affected by the charter.
MOST WATCHED
More news from Winnipeg
- Delta Beach residents bracing for uncertain spring
- Robin Hood flour recall expanded again, includes more products
- Rising ice, flood waters force Manitobans from homes: Canadian Red Cross
- Nygard sign causing stir at Winnipeg City Hall
- No plan for pot-conviction amnesty amid legalization move, Liberals say