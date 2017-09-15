

CTV Winnipeg





As evacuees of Wasagamack First Nation set out for home on Saturday the Canadian Red Cross is lending their support.

People from three First Nations communities in the Island Lake region were forced from their homes more than two weeks ago due to a wildfire.

The Red Cross said the decision to return home was made by each First Nation with the Federal Government.

“We know that it has been a long, stressful time for the people of Wasagamack, but it is heartwarming that they will soon be back in their homes and resuming their lives. We have been happy to work closely with the First Nation leadership to ensure the community members are able to get back home quickly and smoothly,” said Shawn Feely, vice-president, Manitoba and Nunavut, Canadian Red Cross

In total 1,300 Wasagamack First Nation community members are registered with the Red Cross and have been staying in hotels in Brandon and Winnipeg or with friends and family, the Red Cross said.

Flights for evacuees are scheduled from Brandon and Winnipeg on Saturday and Sunday.

The Wasagamack evacuees are the final group to start the journey home. Those evacuated from Theresa Point returned earlier this week.

The 2,700 evacuees from Garden Hill First Nation began to return home Thursday, and all are expected to return home by Tuesday, September 19.