

CTV Winnipeg





Hundreds of thousands of extension cords sold at Canadian Tire stores have been recalled due to a spark hazard with their prongs.

Health Canada said the recall involves Mastercraft 50 foot and 100 foot outdoor extension cords.

According to agency, the prongs have been incorrectly inserted into the mold, which can produce sparks from the female end of the cord, causing a risk of injury.

The company has received four reports of sparks coming from the cords in Canada, and no reports of injuries.

The affected cords have batch codes 1015, 1115, 1215, XX16, 0117 and 0217. They were made between October 2015 and February 2017. About 132,175 units were sold in Canada.

Anyone who bought the affected products should immediately stop using them and go to their local Canadian Tire for a refund.