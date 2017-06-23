

CTV Winnipeg





A new report says more Canadians are in hospital due to alcohol than other health problems.

Using hospital data from 2016, the Canadian Institute of Health Information said 77,000 people were hospitalized for alcohol poisoning, withdrawal, liver disease or other alcohol related causes. The national average is 239 per 100 thousand

In Manitoba, we have nine more hospitalizations per 100,000 people per year for alcohol related causes.

Men 20 and over were hospitalized more than women in the same age group. However, women between 10 and 19 were more likely to be hospitalized than boys.

Hospitalization rates entirely caused by alcohol were 2.5 times higher in the lowest-income neighbourhoods in Canada than in the highest-income neighbourhoods overall.